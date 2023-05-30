Sheriff’s Office releases DHS investigation report into Eau Claire Co. Department of Human Services

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has released its report into the County Department of Human Services.

Three years ago, the Sheriff’s Office began investigating a $1.1 million dollar error in the DHS’ 2019 budget. That error resulted in DHS being more than $3 million over budget for 2019.

The investigation concluded in Dec. of 2022 and was forwarded to the La Crosse County District Attorney.

In March, DA Tim Grunke agreed that there were issues with DHS regarding some of the accounting records and handling of finances, but ultimately determined not to file criminal charges. the Sheriff’s Office investigation report released today is 505 pages.

In it, investigators said they found a lack of transparency between the department and the county board.

They also noted DHS does not provide receipts for county-issued purchase card transactions. The report also said there were concerns of extravagant spending by DHS which not only included purchases for clients but also for staff.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, several hurt in Barron County crash
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Mayo air ambulance was requested to respond to the scene of a UTV crash in Bridge Creek.
One person hurt in UTV crash
A portion of Highway 93 closed for crash.
One killed in crash on Hwy 93 in Eau Claire
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for including 2 likely in wreckage of collapsed Iowa apartment building

Latest News

Juanita's Mexican Restaurant new location
Juanita’s Mexican Restaurant moving locations
Wisconsin DNR free fun weekend
DNR inviting people to head outdoors during ‘11th annual Free Fun Weekend’
sprinkler system
Outdoor watering ban in effect for Village of Lake Hallie water customers
Eau Claire welcomes a bigger skate park for all-wheels.
New skate park welcomes all-wheels