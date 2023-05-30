Sheriff’s Office releases DHS investigation report into Eau Claire Co. Department of Human Services

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has released its report into the County Department of Human Services.

Three years ago, the Sheriff’s Office began investigating a $1.1 million dollar error in the DHS’ 2019 budget. That error resulted in DHS being more than $3 million over budget for 2019.

The investigation concluded in Dec. of 2022 and was forwarded to the La Crosse County District Attorney.

In March, DA Tim Grunke agreed that there were issues with DHS regarding some of the accounting records and handling of finances, but ultimately determined not to file criminal charges. the Sheriff’s Office investigation report released today is 505 pages.

In it, investigators said they found a lack of transparency between the department and the county board.

They also noted DHS does not provide receipts for county-issued purchase card transactions. The report also said there were concerns of extravagant spending by DHS which not only included purchases for clients but also for staff.

