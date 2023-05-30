STACY HALL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

II nominate Stacy Hall for the Sunshine Award. She puts hundreds of hours each year volunteering as a manager of the Spooner Farmer’s Market. She coordinates 40+ vendors, tent set up, marketing, location, and answers emails and phone calls. We are thriving and hundreds of people attend the Spooner Farmer’s Market each week. Because of her efforts, our small town has a wonderful gathering place to mingle with farmers and crafters. She is volunteering her time creating gift baskets for various fundraisers too. On top of being a tomato and pumpkin farmer and running a granola business she is also a mother of three kids. If that isn’t enough she is the 4H leader and volunteers on the county fair board. She is always giving to everyone she knows and has a heart of gold. Stacy, everyone appreciates you. Thank you.

Nikki Halverson

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, several hurt in Barron County crash
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Mayo air ambulance was requested to respond to the scene of a UTV crash in Bridge Creek.
One person hurt in UTV crash
A portion of Highway 93 closed for crash.
One killed in crash on Hwy 93 in Eau Claire
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
2 likely in Iowa apartment collapse wreckage, more missing, mayor says

Latest News

JOHN GLASSBRENNER
LADYSMITH CHRISTIAN CHURCH VOLUNTEERS
KATY GUSTAFSON
DAYS GONE BY EARLY LEARNING CENTER