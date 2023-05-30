EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

II nominate Stacy Hall for the Sunshine Award. She puts hundreds of hours each year volunteering as a manager of the Spooner Farmer’s Market. She coordinates 40+ vendors, tent set up, marketing, location, and answers emails and phone calls. We are thriving and hundreds of people attend the Spooner Farmer’s Market each week. Because of her efforts, our small town has a wonderful gathering place to mingle with farmers and crafters. She is volunteering her time creating gift baskets for various fundraisers too. On top of being a tomato and pumpkin farmer and running a granola business she is also a mother of three kids. If that isn’t enough she is the 4H leader and volunteers on the county fair board. She is always giving to everyone she knows and has a heart of gold. Stacy, everyone appreciates you. Thank you.

Nikki Halverson

