Summer-like weather settles into Western Wisconsin with spotty shower and storm chances returning

Memorial Day stayed dry across the area with sunshine and a few intervals of clouds as afternoon highs made it back above average to the low 80s. Scattered showers and storms are moving across Minnesota this evening, but those are expected to fizzle out with a mostly clear sky in store across our neck of the woods tonight. Winds will remain light from the south and southeast as temperatures cool into the 50s. We’ll finally start to see a shift in our upper level pattern tomorrow as a blocking feature over the Eastern United States begins to break down with further progress to the east. This will allow moisture to increase across the region with an upper shortwave trough expected to traverse Minnesota during the day. This may spark a few pop-up spotty showers and storms, especially in the afternoon with the highest chances currently west of the Chippewa Valley. Pierce, St. Croix, and Polk Counties are currently under a level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather with the main threat being large hail. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies will be in store with breezy south winds and high temperatures warming into the upper 80s.

A stray shower or storm is possible Tuesday with well above average temps (WEAU)

As we close out May Wednesday and head into the start of June as well as Meteorological Summer late in the week, humidity will become a factor as dew points rise into the low and mid-60s. Meanwhile, an upper trough to the south and west will be effective in helping build another upper-level ridge of high pressure over our neck of the woods. The result will be more sunshine across the area with hot and humid conditions on tap as the latest forecast guidance places the ridge axis directly over the Upper Midwest. We’ll be in for a stretch of temperatures right around 90 from Thursday into this weekend with near daily chances of pop-up showers and storms, though these will be very isolated in nature and not everyone will see rain. For now, the forecast for this first weekend of the new month is being kept dry with a mostly sunny sky. That said, some of the long-range models are flirting with the idea of more isolated showers and storms, especially on Saturday. With so much uncertainty currently, we’ll have to keep an eye on things. The lack of rainfall recently has not yet placed us in a drought category, but for the month of May, Eau Claire is running a deficit of just over an inch and a half of precipitation! Needless to say, lawns and plants will require frequent watering in the days ahead.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.