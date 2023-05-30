Taps for veterans at Fleet Farm

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This Memorial Day, Fleet Farm teamed up with Taps for Veterans to sound taps on Monday at all 47 store locations across the Midwest.

Taps is a bugle call during flag ceremonies at military funerals to honor those who died in the armed forces.

“What goes into that level of service to the nation is something that I personally could not comprehend and I have an immense amount of respect for any veterans in our community or in this nation,” Christopher Strobach, Fleet Farm Operations Manager, said.

This event was part of the third annual Taps Across America.

