Thousands flock to see body of an exhumed nun that doesn’t appear decayed

GOWER, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – Thousands of unexpected visitors flocked to the small town of Gower, Missouri, to see an exhumed nun’s body that was buried for four years but showed no signs of decay.

“It’s unbelievable,” Parfait Miaktsindila said. “Only God can do that. I believe.”

Recently, some people at the convent tried to move the body of the nun, Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster. When they opened her casket, they found her body was nearly uncorrupted.

“It’s enough of a sign where people can question it, but not enough where it’s absolutely certain because people have to take the leap of faith,” said Joseph John Mullen, who drove 16 hours from Pennsylvania to see the site.

The town of Gower has a little more than 1,500 residents and is about an hour north of the metro.

The road to get to the convent is not easy, but people from all over the country did not want to miss the chance to see what some are calling a miracle.

“This is something I didn’t want to miss because it’s once in a lifetime,” Miaktsindila said. “Seeing miracles like this, it strengthens our faith so I would encourage other people to come with their own eyes and see and visit what we have seen today.”

Lancaster founded the convent in Gower. According to someone who works with the nuns, Lancaster’s casket cracked, and moisture seeped inside, but her body remains in excellent condition.

“I was overwhelmed to tell you the truth,” Mullen said. “I was just overwhelmed. You hear or read about these things, you know they are true, maybe in Europe somewhere, but to actually see it happen in our day and age, I think is a great testament to the Catholic faith.”

Visitors to Gower said the trip to see Lancaster’s body opened their eyes to new possibilities.

