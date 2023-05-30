Two killed, several hurt in Barron County crash

Barron County, Wis. (WEAU) -

Two people are dead and several others are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Barron County.

The Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened Monday afternoon around 5:52 p.m. on Highway 25 at County Road A, north of Ridgeland.

According to the initial investigation, a van with 10 people inside, ranging in age from 8 to 54, was driving north on Highway 25 when it was hit by a car carrying four teenagers driving west on County Road A.

A 54-year-old man in the van and a 13-year-old boy in the car died from their injuries. The driver of the van, a 54-year-old man, and two 17 year-old boys from the car were also flown from the scene in critical condition.

The rest of the passengers in the van and car were taken to area hospitals with serious to minor injuries. A deputy was also treated and released at an area hospital for smoke inhalation, after she had helped people get out of the van after it caught fire.

Highway 25 was closed by the Barron County Highway Department for four hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol, which is handling reconstruction of the crash scene. The Barron County Medical Examiner’s office is also assisting.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, along with two Marshfield Medical Center Ambulances, a Mayo Ambulance, Cumberland Ambulance, Chetek Ambulance, Dallas Ambulance, Colfax Ambulance, Clear Lake Ambulance, Boyceville Ambulance, Dallas Fire Department, Ridgeland Fire Department, Barron County First Responders, three Lifelink Helicopters, North Memorial Helicopter, WI DNR Warden, Dunn County Sheriff’s Department and the WI State Patrol all responded to the scene.

