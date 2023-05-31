1 person dead in power plant explosion in Texas

FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.
FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.(KBTX)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - One person died Wednesday in a power plant boiler explosion on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 8 a.m. during the commissioning of a new auxiliary boiler, leading to the on-site team immediately calling 911 and implementing emergency response protocols.

Robertson County first responders went to the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin after initial reports of an explosion with multiple injuries, according to the Robertson County Emergency Management.

Upon arrival, crews found that there was an explosion from a boiler, and there was one person seriously injured who succumbed to their injuries.

“Our sincerest thoughts and prayers are with the families of those impacted by this unfortunate event, and we would like to thank the local first responders for their quick response and efforts to render aid,” said a spokesperson for the Oak Grove Power Plant.

There were no other injuries, and the incident is under control.

All other employees and contractors have been accounted for and there are no other known injuries at this time.

Oak Grove remains in operation and is generating electricity.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, several hurt in Barron County crash
Investigation
Sheriff’s Office releases DHS investigation report into Eau Claire Co. Department of Human Services
$1.3 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket purchased at an Eau Claire Kwik Trip
Eau Claire welcomes a bigger skate park for all-wheels.
New skate park welcomes all-wheels
Juanita's Mexican Restaurant new location
Juanita’s Mexican Restaurant moving locations

Latest News

The family of Dakota Fulk said he drowned on Saturday at Stoney Creek Resort.
Wife of 20-year-old man who drowned expecting his second child
Cinder City Days (5/31/23)
Brandon Herman
Search results in the arrest of 1 person in the Town of Lafayette
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (5/31/23)
The virus causes symptoms similar to the flu and COVID-19.
Unfamiliar respiratory virus causes big problems for some