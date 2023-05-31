16th annual Ridin’ for a Reason on June 3rd

By Bob Gallaher
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Make plans to join the 16th annual Ridin’ for a Reason Rally, Saturday, June 3, 2023. It’s all for a good cause: all proceeds are donated to the Marshfield Clinic’s Mobile Mammography unit. Registration begins at 10 am at Loopy’s in Chippewa Falls with the ride leaving at 11 am and ending at 5:30 pm. A $20 donation per bike up to two riders includes dinner, music & five raffle tickets. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, several hurt in Barron County crash
Investigation
Sheriff’s Office releases DHS investigation report into Eau Claire Co. Department of Human Services
$1.3 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket purchased at an Eau Claire Kwik Trip
Juanita's Mexican Restaurant new location
Juanita’s Mexican Restaurant moving locations
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search

Latest News

16th Annual Ridin' for a Reason Rally (Interview)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/31/2023 6 a.m.
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 5/31/2023
New Farmers Market Accepts Foodhsare Benefits