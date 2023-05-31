16th annual Ridin’ for a Reason on June 3rd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Make plans to join the 16th annual Ridin’ for a Reason Rally, Saturday, June 3, 2023. It’s all for a good cause: all proceeds are donated to the Marshfield Clinic’s Mobile Mammography unit. Registration begins at 10 am at Loopy’s in Chippewa Falls with the ride leaving at 11 am and ending at 5:30 pm. A $20 donation per bike up to two riders includes dinner, music & five raffle tickets. For more information, click here.

