An early arrival to summer with heat and sparse rain chances this week

Temperatures have been on the rise since late last week, running some 10-15 degrees above average today. The pattern will continue to support these summer-like temperatures along with increasing humidity. Rain chances will remain low, but possible over the next several days. Going into tonight we have seen a few scattered showers and thunderstorms cross the state line in our western counties, but these are likely to dry up with just a partly cloudy sky for most of us. Southeast flow will help keep temperatures up a bit more tonight with lows in the 50s and low 60s. Wednesday will warm up quickly and we are again looking at afternoon highs well into the 80s with a few 90s possible. A surface high remains fixed to our east, keeping southeast flow alive, and surface moisture will continue to slowly increase. There will again be the possibility of a few pop up showers and storms.

High pressure sits to the east with sparse rain chances (weau)

As we head into the last few days of the work week, a building upper level ridge will expand westward from the New England area. This will continue to support these summer-like temperatures while adding some sinking air aloft. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will remain possible, driven by daytime heating and dew points rising above 60. Any that form would likely be slow moving with a weak wind flow, and capable of producing heavy rainfall, but any severe threat will stay low. Temperatures should be hovering right around 90. Not much change is expected going into this first weekend of June, with isolated thunderstorms and more heat. Given much of the area is running at least 1-2″ below average with rainfall this month, things will continue to dry out very quickly with this early season heat, so watering requirements will continue. As the upper ridge continues westward into early next week, we may see a gradual cool down, but it appears these above average temperatures are not going away any time soon.

