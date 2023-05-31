CFAUSD: Students participate in Kindness Walk in honor of Lily Peters
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Parkview students participated in a Kindness Walk in honor of Lily Peters, according to a Facebook post via the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Facebook Page.
One year ago on April 24, a desperate search was underway for the missing 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls.
The body of Iliana ‘Lily’ Peters was found the next morning in a wooded area not far from her home. The case has weighed heavily on the Chippewa Falls community in the year since.
The Facebook post states, “Parkview students participated in a Kindness Walk - Scattering Kindness in Lily’s Honor!
Students made posters, wore purple and listened to the Chi-Hi band while walking through the fairgrounds. "
According to the District, the event took place on Thursday, May 25.
