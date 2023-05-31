Cinder City Days to celebrate 50 years
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Cinder City Days will celebrate 50 years in Altoona on June 10, 2023.
The Altoona Lions Club holds the event where 100% of proceeds to back to the community.
All events, except for the parade, are being held at Cinder City Park where Hobb’s Ice Center is located.
The carnival runs Friday-Sunday, but the festival itself is only on Saturday, June 10th.
There are four free concerts, kids zone with bouncy houses and yard games.
