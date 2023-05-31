Cinder City Days to celebrate 50 years

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Cinder City Days will celebrate 50 years in Altoona on June 10, 2023.

The Altoona Lions Club holds the event where 100% of proceeds to back to the community.

All events, except for the parade, are being held at Cinder City Park where Hobb’s Ice Center is located.

The carnival runs Friday-Sunday, but the festival itself is only on Saturday, June 10th.

There are four free concerts, kids zone with bouncy houses and yard games.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.