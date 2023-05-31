DNR issues Orange Advisory for Ozone for several counties

Wisconsin DNR issues orange air quality advisory for sensitive groups
Wisconsin DNR issues orange air quality advisory for sensitive groups(Daniel Gomez)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin DNR is issuing an Orange Advisory for Ozone Wednesday, May 31 - 10:00 am CDT until Wednesday, May 31 - 11:00 pm CDT for several Wis. counties.

The counties affected include: Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, & Wood.

A media release from the DNR states, “The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. "

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site, according to the media release.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, several hurt in Barron County crash
Investigation
Sheriff’s Office releases DHS investigation report into Eau Claire Co. Department of Human Services
$1.3 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket purchased at an Eau Claire Kwik Trip
Juanita's Mexican Restaurant new location
Juanita’s Mexican Restaurant moving locations
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search

Latest News

Eau Claire Marathon
Eau Claire Marathon named top marathon in Wis. by RaceWaves
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County court
Judge unseals motion on Taylor Schabusiness sex assault charge
air conditioning
Xcel Energy offering tips to save on cooling costs this summer
Tony Evers
Evers seeking applicants for Barron County Circuit Court