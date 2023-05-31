Eau Claire Marathon named top marathon in Wis. by RaceWaves

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Marathon is named the top marathon in Wis. by RaceWaves.

A media release from the Eau Claire Marathon states, “RaceRaves, the leading online race finder and reviews community for runners and endurance athletes, has announced the winners of its 2023 “Runners Choice: Best Marathons in the U.S.” poll. The top marathon in each state was crowned based on votes from runners across the country along with ratings and reviews on RaceRaves.com.”

“The ‘Best Marathons in the U.S.’ initiative exemplifies our passion for the sport and our commitment to helping runners discover the best races across the country,” RaceRaves Co-founder, Mike Sohaskey, said in the media release. “We’re thrilled at the enthusiastic response from runners nationwide and congratulate the Eau Claire Marathon on this well-deserved accolade.”

According to the media release, registration is now open for the next edition of Eau Claire Marathon, which is scheduled to take place April 28, 2024.

