Evers seeking applicants for Barron County Circuit Court

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers is announcing that he is seeking applicants for the Barron County Circuit Court - Branch 2.

A media release from the Office of Governor Evers states, “The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge J. M. Bitney’s retirement, effective Sept., 15, 2023. The new judge will complete a term ending July 31, 2024.”

According to the media release, applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on June 23, 2023. To apply, you are asked to email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov. The media release says the application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website HERE.

The media release goes on to state, “Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.”

The media release from Gov. Evers is available online HERE.

