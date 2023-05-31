Gov. Evers stops in Chippewa Falls on ‘Pothole Patrol Tour’

Gov. Evers on Pothole Patrol
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers made stops in Western Wis. Wednesday as part of his “Pothole Patrol Tour.”

Evers was in Chippewa Falls with representatives from the Department of Transportation and local public works officials to fill in potholes while talking about initiatives to work on Wis. infrastructure.

In his proposed 2023-25 budget, Evers has pushed for investments to improve local roads and highways. This is the third straight year that Evers has done the Tour.Evers says making sure drivers stay safe on Wis. roads is important, and that extends past highways and interstates.

Evers also stopped in Onalaska Wednesday where he held a news conference to promote work zone safety and safe driving habits.

