Search results in the arrest of 1 person in the Town of Lafayette

Brandon Herman
Brandon Herman(COURTESY: CHIPPEWA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A $50,000 cash bond is set Wednesday for a person who was arrested after a search resulted in suspected drugs being seized.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff, the search warrant and the arrest of Brandon Herman was on Thursday at a home in the Town of Lafayette

The Sheriff says Herman appeared in Chippewa County Court Wednesday as part of an investigation, where authorities seized what they suspect to be: 2.46lbs of methamphetamine, over 30 grams of fentanyl, over 16lbs of marijuana, misc. cocaine, LSD, phycobilin mushrooms, 10 guns -three confirmed to be stolen, stolen skid steer, three stolen motorcycles, stolen Chevrolet Corvette, stolen boat motor and $19,438 in cash.

The Sheriff adds the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, West Central Drug Task Force, and Regional Swat Team worked together on this investigation that resulted in the search.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, several hurt in Barron County crash
Investigation
Sheriff’s Office releases DHS investigation report into Eau Claire Co. Department of Human Services
$1.3 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket purchased at an Eau Claire Kwik Trip
Eau Claire welcomes a bigger skate park for all-wheels.
New skate park welcomes all-wheels
Juanita's Mexican Restaurant new location
Juanita’s Mexican Restaurant moving locations

Latest News

Cinder City Days (5/31/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (5/31/23)
KINDNESS WALK
CFAUSD: Students participate in Kindness Walk in honor of Lily Peters
Eau Claire Marathon
Eau Claire Marathon named top marathon in Wis. by RaceWaves