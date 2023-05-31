Search results in the arrest of 1 person in the Town of Lafayette

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A $50,000 cash bond is set Wednesday for a person who was arrested after a search resulted in suspected drugs being seized.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff, the search warrant and the arrest of Brandon Herman was on Thursday at a home in the Town of Lafayette

The Sheriff says Herman appeared in Chippewa County Court Wednesday as part of an investigation, where authorities seized what they suspect to be: 2.46lbs of methamphetamine, over 30 grams of fentanyl, over 16lbs of marijuana, misc. cocaine, LSD, phycobilin mushrooms, 10 guns -three confirmed to be stolen, stolen skid steer, three stolen motorcycles, stolen Chevrolet Corvette, stolen boat motor and $19,438 in cash.

The Sheriff adds the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, West Central Drug Task Force, and Regional Swat Team worked together on this investigation that resulted in the search.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.