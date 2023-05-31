SportScene 13 for Tuesday, May 30th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep softball sectional semifinals are underway, including Chippewa Falls taking on Stevens Point, Fall Creek hosting Colfax, and Blair-Taylor battling Osseo-Fairchild.

Plus, prep baseball regional semifinals continue, as Chippewa Falls hosts New Richmond, Regis battles Spring Valley, and a postseason edition of the crosstown rivalry commences between Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial.

Also, division one, two and three golfers look to punch their tickets to the WIAA state tournament.

Finally, prep girls soccer playoffs roll on while the Express take on the Loggers in Northwoods League action.

