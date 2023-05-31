Summer-like heat and humidity stick around through the first days of June with little to no rain

The final day of May wrapped up on a toasty note as afternoon highs pushed well into the 80s with Eau Claire seeing its first 90-degree day of the year. Besides a very spotty shower or storm this evening, most places will stay dry with a mostly clear sky tonight as lows bottom out in the upper 50s and low 60s. We won’t see any change in the weather story as we head into the first couple days of Meteorological Summer as an upper level ridge of high pressure over the Eastern United States begins to slide back to the west. An afternoon pop-up shower or storm may develop as a result of daytime heating, but these will be very spotty nature with mostly to partly sunny skies in store. Temperatures will continue to feel more like mid-summer as highs soar up around 90 with increasing moisture from southerly flow leading to dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s.

High pressure lingers with hot weather to kick off the month of June (WEAU)

Our heatwave will be persistent into the first weekend of June as the ridge axis becomes situated directly over the Upper Midwest. Once again, we can expect temperatures warming into the upper 80s and low 90s. Aside from the chance of an isolated shower or storm Saturday, this weekend will feature quiet weather with plenty of sunshine. Looking ahead to early next week, an upper trough will start to carve out over the northeast, helping to shove our ridge a little more to the west. Long-range forecast guidance is currently in disagreement on how much of an influence the trough will have over our highs, but for now, it seems that ridging will win out with just a slight cool down as temperatures remain well above our averages in the mid to upper 70s. With a lack of forcing to produce any significant rains, it seems that our dry spell will continue, which does not bode well for lawns, plants, and crops that are already drying out. It seems that we may be missing out on appreciable precipitation for the near future as the 6-10 and 8-14 day precipitation outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center have Western Wisconsin outlined as leaning below average when it comes to rainfall. That said, watering will be a must in the coming days, but be sure to pay attention to local watering bans that have already been put in place.

