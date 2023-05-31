Xcel Energy offering tips to save on cooling costs this summer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy is offering tips in effort to help customers find relief from the heat and their bills this summer.

A media release from Xcel Energy states, “Home cooling can account for about half of a summertime electric bill, and the best way customers can keep their bills low is to practice some basic conservation and efficiency habits that can keep you cool without stressing your family’s budget.”

The media release from Xcel Energy offers these tips for customers to get the most out of their cooling:

“Installing a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when the house is empty, and lowers it to a comfortable level when everyone comes home”

“Using ceiling fans to help circulate cool air through the home”

“Opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside”

“Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and pushout hot air during the day”

“Changing air conditioning filters”

“Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day”

Additional tips to reduce energy bills:

“Turning off unnecessary lighting and switching to ENERGY STAR LEDs, which use 70-90% less energy and last 15 times longer.”

“Running washing machines, dishwashers and clothes dryers with full loads after the heat of the day, which helps keep the house cooler and reduces strain on the local grid”

Additional tips are available on Xcel Energy’s website HERE. Rebate information is available HERE.

