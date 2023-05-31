Xcel Energy offering tips to save on cooling costs this summer

air conditioning
air conditioning(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy is offering tips in effort to help customers find relief from the heat and their bills this summer.

A media release from Xcel Energy states, “Home cooling can account for about half of a summertime electric bill, and the best way customers can keep their bills low is to practice some basic conservation and efficiency habits that can keep you cool without stressing your family’s budget.”

The media release from Xcel Energy offers these tips for customers to get the most out of their cooling:

  • “Installing a programmable thermostat that raises the setting when the house is empty, and lowers it to a comfortable level when everyone comes home”
  • “Using ceiling fans to help circulate cool air through the home”
  • “Opening interior doors to improve the circulation of cool air inside”
  • “Using a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and pushout hot air during the day”
  • “Changing air conditioning filters”
  • “Closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day”

Additional tips to reduce energy bills:

  • “Turning off unnecessary lighting and switching to ENERGY STAR LEDs, which use 70-90% less energy and last 15 times longer.”
  • “Running washing machines, dishwashers and clothes dryers with full loads after the heat of the day, which helps keep the house cooler and reduces strain on the local grid”

Additional tips are available on Xcel Energy’s website HERE. Rebate information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, several hurt in Barron County crash
Investigation
Sheriff’s Office releases DHS investigation report into Eau Claire Co. Department of Human Services
$1.3 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket purchased at an Eau Claire Kwik Trip
Juanita's Mexican Restaurant new location
Juanita’s Mexican Restaurant moving locations
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search

Latest News

Eau Claire Marathon
Eau Claire Marathon named top marathon in Wis. by RaceWaves
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County court
Judge unseals motion on Taylor Schabusiness sex assault charge
Wisconsin DNR issues orange air quality advisory for sensitive groups
DNR issues Orange Advisory for Ozone for several counties
Tony Evers
Evers seeking applicants for Barron County Circuit Court