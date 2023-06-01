1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in Jackson County

TOWN OF ADAMS, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Road F in the Town of Adams. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found one of the drivers dead.

The case is still under investigation, and names are not being released at this time.

