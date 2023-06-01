2 people hurt after structure fire at La Crosse Milling

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT
VILLAGE OF COCHRANE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a structure fire at La Crosse Milling Wednesday.

According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on May 31, 2023, around 7:29 p.m., authorities received a report of a structure fire at La Crosse Milling in the Village of Cochrane. It was reported that there was a fire inside one of the pieces of machinery at the La Crosse Milling plant.

The media release says upon arrival of emergency crews, the building had been evacuated and staff said they were unable to put the fire out with fire extinguishers.

According to the media release, one employee had minor burns, and another had been hurt from a fall. The employee with minor burns was evaluated on scene by EMS and released. The employee who fell was taken to an area hospital by ambulance for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

The media release says no other injuries were reported. Fire crews contained and extinguished the fire.

The media release states, “The cause of the fire is believed to be a piece of machinery that overheated and started the surrounding area on fire. Due to the close proximity of the structure to the railroad tracks, train traffic was stopped during this incident as a precaution. An estimate of damage is not available at this time.”

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department was Tri-Community Fire Department, Alma Fire Department, Fountain City Fire Department, Waumandee-Montana-Lincoln Fire Department, Wabasha Fire Department, Scenic Valley Ambulance, Western Buffalo County Ambulance Service, and BNSF Railroad.

