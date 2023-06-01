Celebrate Father’s Day with steaks

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares steak recipes to celebrate Father’s Day.

Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Blue Cheese Topping

INGREDIENTS:

4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 large clove garlic, halved

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Topping:

2 tablespoons cream cheese

4 teaspoons crumbled blue cheese

4 teaspoons plain yogurt

2 teaspoons minced onion

Dash ground white pepper

COOKING:

Combine topping ingredients in small bowl. Rub beef Tenderloin Seaks with garlic.

Place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 13 to 16 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. One to two minutes before steaks are done, top evenly with topping.

Cook’s Tip: To grill, place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. One minute before steaks are done, top evenly with topping.

Season with salt; sprinkle with parsley.

Santa Fe Grilled Steaks with Corn

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef T-Bone Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 2 pounds)

4 ears sweet corn, in husks

3 tablespoons butter

Chili Glaze:

1/2 cup prepared steak sauce

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1-1/2 teaspoons chile powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

COOKING:

Peel corn, leaving husks attached at base; remove silk. Rewrap corn in husks; tie closed. Soak in cold water 30 minutes. Combine glaze ingredients; remove and reserve 1/4 cup.

Drain corn. Place on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 20 to 30 minutes, turning frequently.

After 5 or 10 minutes, place beef T-Bone Steaks on grid with corn. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 15 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally and brushing with glaze during last 5 minutes.

Cook’s Tip:

Two Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 1-1/4 pounds) may be substituted for T-Bone Steaks. For charcoal, grill, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (for gas, grill 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally

Combine reserved 1/4 cup glaze and butter in 1-cup glass measure. Microwave on HIGH 1-1/2 to 2 minutes, stirring once. Carefully peel corn; brush with chile butter. Serve with steaks and remaining chile butter.



