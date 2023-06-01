Celebrate Father’s Day with steaks
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares steak recipes to celebrate Father’s Day.
Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Blue Cheese Topping
INGREDIENTS:
4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)
1 large clove garlic, halved
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
Topping:
2 tablespoons cream cheese
4 teaspoons crumbled blue cheese
4 teaspoons plain yogurt
2 teaspoons minced onion
Dash ground white pepper
COOKING:
Combine topping ingredients in small bowl. Rub beef Tenderloin Seaks with garlic.
Place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 13 to 16 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. One to two minutes before steaks are done, top evenly with topping.
Cook’s Tip: To grill, place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. One minute before steaks are done, top evenly with topping.
Season with salt; sprinkle with parsley.
Santa Fe Grilled Steaks with Corn
INGREDIENTS:
2 beef T-Bone Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 2 pounds)
4 ears sweet corn, in husks
3 tablespoons butter
Chili Glaze:
1/2 cup prepared steak sauce
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1-1/2 teaspoons chile powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
COOKING:
Peel corn, leaving husks attached at base; remove silk. Rewrap corn in husks; tie closed. Soak in cold water 30 minutes. Combine glaze ingredients; remove and reserve 1/4 cup.
Drain corn. Place on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 20 to 30 minutes, turning frequently.
After 5 or 10 minutes, place beef T-Bone Steaks on grid with corn. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 15 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally and brushing with glaze during last 5 minutes.
Cook’s Tip:
Two Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 1-1/4 pounds) may be substituted for T-Bone Steaks. For charcoal, grill, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (for gas, grill 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally
Combine reserved 1/4 cup glaze and butter in 1-cup glass measure. Microwave on HIGH 1-1/2 to 2 minutes, stirring once. Carefully peel corn; brush with chile butter. Serve with steaks and remaining chile butter.
