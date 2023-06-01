Celebrating National Trails Day

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -There is no better way to get out and connect with nature than going for a hike and with Saturday being National Trails Day people will be doing just that.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Red Cedar Trail Depot in Menomonie, the Friends of Red Cedar Trail will be hosting activities in honor of National Trails Day. People can check out reptiles with a snake discovery program, get a mini bike tune-up, do crafts, or fish by the river. Since people will be out on the trails one Wisconsin DNR Park Manager of the Red Cedar Trail would like to remind hikers to help stop the spread of invasive species.

“Always make sure your gear is kinda cleaned off, make sure the mud is especially cleaned off between going to properties,” Calvin Knukle said. “We got some boot brushes on some of our properties at the entrances to our trails, so you can easily clean those off before or after you leave.”

Also, Kunckle said that with the hot weather ahead the Red Cedar Trail offers lots of shade because of the many trees and the river corridor acts as a natural air conditioner, so there are some cooler spots to take a break for hikers. For those interested in biking or skiing on the trails passes will be available for purchase at the Friends Red Cedar Trail celebration.

For more information about the Red Cedar Trail click here. For more information on the Friends of Red Cedar Trail and their National Trail Day celebration check out their newsletter.

