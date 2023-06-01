Chippewa Humane Association requesting help covering vet fees for cat getting leg amputation

Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Humane association is requesting help in covering vet fees for a cat getting a leg amputation.

It was discovered that the cat had been shot in the leg, according to a Facebook post via the Chippewa Humane Facebook Page.

The Facebook post states, “A sweet kitty, who we named Beatrice, came in to the shelter as a stray yesterday. She was not putting any weight on her front leg, so we suspected it was broken and took her to the vet first thing in the morning. Upon viewing the X-ray it was discovered that Beatrice had been shot in the leg which had shattered her bone.

Beatrice has been in such great spirits since arriving at the shelter, and wants nothing but love and attention despite what had happened to her. She is currently at the vet getting her leg amputated and we are requesting help in covering her vet fees. The vet estimated between $900 -$1,200. Any amount would help!

Thank you for your continued support”

