Council proclaims June as ‘Pride Month’ in the City of Eau Claire

PRIDE MONTH
PRIDE MONTH(COURTESY: CITY OF EAU CLAIRE-GOVERNMENT FACEBOOK PAGE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire City Council proclaims June as “Pride Month” in the City of Eau Claire.

A Facebook post via the City of Eau Claire-Government Facebook Page states in part quote, “At the May 23, 2023 Legislative Session of the Eau Claire City Council, the Council proclaimed June as “Pride Month” in the city of Eau Claire and encourage all residents to promote equality, enrich alliances, inspire inclusion, and celebrate diversity.”

The Facebook post invites people to celebrate with Chippewa Valley LGBTQ-plus’s Pride in the Park on June 10.

Additional information is available HERE.

The Facebook post also says that Chippewa Valley Equality Initiative has a list of some of the LGBTQIA+ businesses in the area on their website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Herman
Man in custody after search in the Town of Lafayette
Two killed, several hurt in Barron County crash
Investigation
Sheriff’s Office releases DHS investigation report into Eau Claire Co. Department of Human Services
$1.3 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket purchased at an Eau Claire Kwik Trip
Eau Claire welcomes a bigger skate park for all-wheels.
New skate park welcomes all-wheels

Latest News

Chippewa Humane Association requesting help covering vet fees for cat getting leg amputation
The Pride Flag flies at the Wisconsin State Capitol, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Madison, Wis.
Evers raises gay pride flag over Wisconsin Capitol in show of support for LGBTQ+ community
WORKERS PICKETING
Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival (6/01/23)