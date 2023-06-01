EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire City Council proclaims June as “Pride Month” in the City of Eau Claire.

A Facebook post via the City of Eau Claire-Government Facebook Page states in part quote, “At the May 23, 2023 Legislative Session of the Eau Claire City Council, the Council proclaimed June as “Pride Month” in the city of Eau Claire and encourage all residents to promote equality, enrich alliances, inspire inclusion, and celebrate diversity.”

The Facebook post invites people to celebrate with Chippewa Valley LGBTQ-plus’s Pride in the Park on June 10.

Additional information is available HERE.

The Facebook post also says that Chippewa Valley Equality Initiative has a list of some of the LGBTQIA+ businesses in the area on their website HERE.

