Joint Committee on Finance recommends funding for UW-Eau Claire Science and Health Sciences Building

This image shows some renderings from the proposed science and health sciences facility at...
This image shows some renderings from the proposed science and health sciences facility at UW-Eau Claire.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin legislators are recommending funding for a major construction project at UW-Eau Claire.

During an executive session Thursday, the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance voted on the 2023-25 capital budget, approving $231.3 million in completion funding for the Science and Health Sciences Building at UWEC.

According to UWEC officials, the funding would allow construction of the facility to move forward, but it must be approved by the State Senate and Assembly before being sent to Governor Evers for final approval.

“I am sincerely grateful for the Joint Finance Committee’s endorsement of this transformational project,” UWEC Chancellor James Schmidt said. “We would not have received this enumeration if not for the strong bipartisan support of the Chippewa Valley’s legislative delegation over the past five years, the dedication of Mayo Clinic Health System as a partner, and the advocacy of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and our community.”

The new building will be home to the STEM departments that are currently in Phillips Hall, and will include 10,000 square feet of laboratory spaces dedicated to the university’s agreement with Mayo Clinic.

Construction is tentatively expected to begin in early 2024.

