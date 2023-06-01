L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library holding summer reading programs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time since 2019, Eau Claire’s L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is holding summer reading programs.

The programs start Thursday, are open for all ages, and will run through Aug. 15. To sign up, visit the Library downtown and tell a staff member you want to sign up for a summer reading program.

Prizes are available for those who meet their reading goals including a free train ride at Carson Park and frozen custard from Culvers.

“It’s really essential for kids to retain the skills, knowledge and ability that they gain during the school year. And we as a library find that really valuable to help them be successful at that goal,” Kelly Witt, Youth Services Manager, said.

Additional information about the Library and their summer reading programs is available on the Library’s website. Information on the website is categorized for kids, for teens, and for adults.

