CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival is happening for the second year at the Eagle Ridge Festival Grounds in Chippewa Falls.

The event runs weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) June 10-July 2 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the grounds on 2302 Nelson Road, Chippewa Falls.

Tickets can be purchased online with a credit card or at the gate with cash.

