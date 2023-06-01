Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival

The Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival runs weekends June 10-July 2
The Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival runs weekends June 10-July 2(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival is happening for the second year at the Eagle Ridge Festival Grounds in Chippewa Falls.

The event runs weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) June 10-July 2 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the grounds on 2302 Nelson Road, Chippewa Falls.

Tickets can be purchased online with a credit card or at the gate with cash.

Newbourne Village website

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Herman
Man in custody after search in the Town of Lafayette
Two killed, several hurt in Barron County crash
Investigation
Sheriff’s Office releases DHS investigation report into Eau Claire Co. Department of Human Services
$1.3 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket purchased at an Eau Claire Kwik Trip
Eau Claire welcomes a bigger skate park for all-wheels.
New skate park welcomes all-wheels

Latest News

Wisconsin Beef Council
Celebrate Father’s Day with steaks
The Altoona Lions Club presents a number of activities for Cinder City Days
Cinder City Days to celebrate 50 years
HANNAH HAWKINS
JOLENE SEVERT