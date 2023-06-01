Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival is happening for the second year at the Eagle Ridge Festival Grounds in Chippewa Falls.
The event runs weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) June 10-July 2 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the grounds on 2302 Nelson Road, Chippewa Falls.
Tickets can be purchased online with a credit card or at the gate with cash.
