Program helps youth living with disabilities become competitive job candidates

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eight interns graduated from a program that helps youths living with disabilities with job training.

Project SEARCH has partnered with various school districts and business in the Chippewa Valley since 2016.

After nine months of professional training through the program, the eight interns are ready to join the workforce.

They came from various local school districts, meeting at Mayo Clinic Health System.

“It allows the interns to experience positions in a hospital setting. Allowing them classroom instruction as well as working with mentors,” said Lorrie Rongstad, former teach with the Eau Claire Area School District who came out of retirement to serve as an interim instructor for Project SEARCH.

Data from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development tells us the state is at a record low for unemployment rate.

“And that means its important to make the most of our homegrown talent. And, tapping untapped labor pools. Like people with disabilities. People with disabilities are some of the most loyal and gifted employees that an employer could ever hope for,” Jennifer Sereno, the assistant deputy secretary for the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Among the Project SEARCH graduates, Jessa Martin will soon be one of those employees.

“I am very excited. I’m going to be working as a patient dietary aid at Sacred Heart where I will be delivering meals to patients who are having to be in the hospital,” said Martin.

She tells us the program sets her up for success through valuable work experience and collaboration with peers like her.

“Just learning new positions, getting to find a job out in the community that I really enjoy doing. I just had an incredible team of co-workers up there helping me all the way. And I am very thankful for them,” said Martin.

Workforce development officials said it is a good time for youth with disabilities to join the workforce.

“We know that more employers are opening their doors and opening up possibilities for people to be more successful,” said Sereno.

The mentors are happy to see what is next for the Project SEARCH interns.

“The interns are extremely excited and we are so proud of them. A 9 month program is a long haul,” said Rongstad.

Brady Petersen graduated a couple of years back, finding work at the hospital. He offered these words for the group.

“We all struggle at times. We all have problems. But, that doesn’t make us any worse. It doesn’t make us any weaker,” said Petersen. “Good luck. Best of luck to your future.”

Some of the interns are still looking for work, their mentors continuing to assist the, in the job hunt.

The Eau Claire Area School District said Project SEARCH has a job placement rate of more than 90%.

