Rain chances remain sparse as heat and humidity continue through the weekend

It was another hot day across the area as we kicked off the month of June and meteorological summer. This comes as an upper-level ridge of high pressure over the eastern United States slowly builds back to the west, or retrogrades. A few lingering showers and storms are possible this evening as a result of daytime heating, otherwise partly cloudy skies will be in store tonight with temperatures only falling into the mid-60s. Tomorrow will bring rinse and repeat weather as we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with isolated pop-up showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Our summer-like heatwave also continues as highs climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s with noticeable humidity as dew points hang out in the low to mid-60s.

Hot and humid weather continues Friday with ridge of high pressure in place (WEAU)

With the upper level ridge staying dominant over the central part of the country this weekend, our weather will remain persistent with mostly sunny skies on tap, and just a small chance for pop-up showers and storms on Saturday. Hot and humid conditions will also stick around with highs topping out in the low 90s. By Monday, a cold front is forecast to pass through Wisconsin to the southwest. This looks to bring slightly better chances of some rain, along with a small drop in temperatures as highs make it into the mid and upper 80s. From there, it appears that we’ll be heading closer to our seasonable averages in the mid to upper 70s as a trough carves out across the northeast. This will shift our ridge a bit more to the west, moving the hot weather out of our area with temperatures climbing into the low 80s. Unfortunately as it looks now, abundant rainfall will be hard to come by through the first half of June with the latest precipitation outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center showing us as leaning below average. The lack of rainfall recently has also had impact on drought conditions locally as parts of Western Wisconsin are now in the “abnormally dry” category. Lawns, plants, and crops will require more frequent watering, but make sure to pay close attention to water bans that are already being implemented in some communities.

