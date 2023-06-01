Tips for mowing lawn at the conclusion of “No Mow May”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is offering tips for mowing lawn at the conclusion of the “No Mow May.”

A Facebook post via the City of Eau Claire-Government Facebook Page states, “Flower beds and trees are blooming and No Mow May is coming to an end. If you’ve been taking part, you may face a very lush lawn! We have some tips for mowing long grass on our No Mow May page at EauClaireWI.gov/NoMowMay”

Here are tips for mowing long grass at the conclusion of No Mow May and promoting a healthy lawn, as stated on the City of Eau Claire’s website:

“Adjust your mower to the highest setting and make the first pass to reduce the grass height. After you have reduced the grass height to a more manageable length, change the mower setting by reducing the height of the blade, before making a second pass.”

“Do not cut more than 1/3 of the grass blade at a time in a single mowing. For example, if your grass is 6 inches tall, do not remove more than 2 inches of length. This helps prevent root stress and promotes turf vigor. If your grass is really tall, try mowing once during the last week of May and then again before June 4th to avoid stressing your turf grass.”

“Reminder: Do not mow or blow grass clippings into the street. Grass and leaves in the street can travel with rainwater into the City storm water sewers. Many storm water facilities flow directly into our local rivers without pretreatment and the added nutrients can cause algal blooms and other detrimental effects. Debris in the street can also be dangerous for drivers, especially motorcycles and bicycles.”

