WAGNER TAILS: Marlis and Cardi B

By Danielle Wagner
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRON AND LA CROSSE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A tuxedo cat has been waiting at Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County for more than a year to find her forever family.

Marlis loves to lay around, and she also enjoys attention. When a catnip mouse is around, this two-year-old will show her playful side. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Just like the rap artist she’s named after, this Cardi B is a confident go-getter who will let you know exactly what she wants. Staff members at the Coulee Region Humane Society say Cardi B can be sassy and wishes to spend her days being pampered.

She appreciates her independence, and when she wants to be alone, you can usually find her curled up in a cat bed. This three-year-old occasionally enjoys playing with a wand toy.

Cardi B is looking for a home where children will respect her space, and she may do best as the only pet. Click HERE for the adoption application.

