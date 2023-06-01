Wisconsin Joint Finance Committee votes in favor of $2M for NFL Draft in Green Bay

Fans tailgate outside Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and...
Fans tailgate outside Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The NFL draft will be coming to Green Bay and historic Lambeau Field in 2025. NFL officials announced Monday, May 22, 2023, during the league’s spring meetings that the 2025 draft will take place in Green Bay.(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - On Thursday, the Wisconsin Joint Finance Committee (JFC) voted to support a state budget amendment to provide $2 million in state support for hosting the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, State Rep. David Steffen (R-Green Bay) said in a statement celebrating the move.

Rep. Steffen authored the budget amendment, saying in a statement that Thursday’s motion will allocate $2 million in state funding to help offset the estimated $7.5 million price tag that comes with hosting an event of this size. Rep. Steffen says 2025 NFL Draft is expected to draw in roughly 240,000 visitors and boasts a $94 million financial benefit for the state, $20 million of which will directly impact Green Bay.

“I’m elated that JFC supported my modest investment request to help offset costs associated with hosting the 2025 draft. Today, members of the finance committee recognized that hosting the draft is an enormous win for the state of Wisconsin. The immediate and long term financial benefits to Green Bay and the entire state, truly make this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Rep. Steffen.

The NFL announced the 2025 draft’s location in late May during its spring meetings. The draft and related activities will take place inside and around Lambeau Field and Titletown.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Herman
Man in custody after search in the Town of Lafayette
Two killed, several hurt in Barron County crash
Investigation
Sheriff’s Office releases DHS investigation report into Eau Claire Co. Department of Human Services
$1.3 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket purchased at an Eau Claire Kwik Trip
Eau Claire welcomes a bigger skate park for all-wheels.
New skate park welcomes all-wheels

Latest News

This image shows some renderings from the proposed science and health sciences facility at...
Joint Committee on Finance recommends funding for UW-Eau Claire Science and Health Sciences Building
The 8 interns on stage graduating from Project SEARCH, a program that teaches youth with...
Program helps youth living with disabilities become competitive job candidates
Summer Reading Programs Return
Project Search Graduation
SUMMER LIBRARY PROGRAMS
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library holding summer reading programs