Wisconsin Joint Finance Committee votes in favor of $2M for NFL Draft in Green Bay

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - On Thursday, the Wisconsin Joint Finance Committee (JFC) voted to support a state budget amendment to provide $2 million in state support for hosting the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, State Rep. David Steffen (R-Green Bay) said in a statement celebrating the move.

Rep. Steffen authored the budget amendment, saying in a statement that Thursday’s motion will allocate $2 million in state funding to help offset the estimated $7.5 million price tag that comes with hosting an event of this size. Rep. Steffen says 2025 NFL Draft is expected to draw in roughly 240,000 visitors and boasts a $94 million financial benefit for the state, $20 million of which will directly impact Green Bay.

“I’m elated that JFC supported my modest investment request to help offset costs associated with hosting the 2025 draft. Today, members of the finance committee recognized that hosting the draft is an enormous win for the state of Wisconsin. The immediate and long term financial benefits to Green Bay and the entire state, truly make this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Rep. Steffen.

The NFL announced the 2025 draft’s location in late May during its spring meetings. The draft and related activities will take place inside and around Lambeau Field and Titletown.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.