Workers picketing at construction sites

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction projects at two UW campuses are on hold due to a labor strike.

Members of Local 599, which consists of plasterers and cement masons, are picketing at UW-Stout’s South Hall in Menomonie and the County Materials Complex in Eau Claire. Matt Ganhs with Local 599 said they are looking for a new three-year contract with better wages.

Market & Johnson is the contractor at both sites.

President Kevin Renley says they respect the right of unions to voice their concerns. He says the labor contracts are negotiated every three years and the company has a long history of working constructively with unions.

He says the company continues to work toward a solution that works for all parties.

Market & Johnson issued this statement:

We acknowledge the recent picketing activities by the OPCMIA at a couple of our local project sites and other non-Market and Johnson jobs throughout the state. We respect the right of unions to voice their concerns and demonstrate peacefully. The majority of our other union contracts have tentative agreements in place. These labor contracts are negotiated every three years and Market & Johnson has a long history of working constructively with the unions to ensure fair wages, benefits, and safe working conditions for all workers. We continue to work toward a solution that works for all parties and are committed to all of our projects remaining on budget and schedule.

