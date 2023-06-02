Amazon union organizer in Alabama who testified before Senate committee is terminated

FILE - Democratic members of Congress join representatives of the Retail, Wholesale and...
FILE - Democratic members of Congress join representatives of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union gather outside an Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Ala., on March 5, 2021, to advocate for the ongoing unionization vote at the sprawling campus. An Amazon worker in Alabama that has been vocal in unionization efforts, has been terminated by the company, according to the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, Friday, June 2, 2023..(Bill Barrow | AP Photo/Bill Barrow)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A union organizer at Amazon who testified before a Senate committee has been terminated by the company, according to the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

The union says Jennifer Bates is dealing with injuries she received while working at Amazon and that her termination comes shortly after reaching three years of service with the company.

RWDSU said Bates led the charge speaking out against workplace safety issues at Amazon and what it calls failures by the company to treat workers with respect and their desire to unionize in Bessemer, Alabama, the first Amazon warehouse to file for a union election.

The union said Bates, who has also testified in Washington at a hearing on income inequality, recently took workers compensation leave at Amazon’s recommendation in order to tend to her injuries. When she returned to work, Amazon refused to make adjustments to her work schedule and work type despite repeated doctors’ letters and review by Amazon’s “Wellness Center,” according to RWDSU. Bates continued to deal with her injuries and was sent home by the company. After returning a second time, Bates learned her access to the AtoZ app was disabled. She has appealed her termination but has yet to hear back from the company.

Bates worked at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, where some workers organized the biggest unionization push at the company since it was founded in 1995. Amazon has a history of crushing unionizing efforts at its warehouses and its Whole Foods grocery stores.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Herman
Man in custody after search in the Town of Lafayette
Diane Babbin collects her $1 million prize with her family on May 24.
‘Less worries’: Single mom wins $1 million after trip to store to buy thermometer for sick son
structure fire at La Crosse Milling
2 people hurt after structure fire at La Crosse Milling
Carl Amos, 81, is recovering after he was attacked by hundreds of bees on every part of his...
Man, 81, stung by more than 200 bees in 3-hour attack
Ambulance
1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in Jackson County

Latest News

An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
Barry Mann, left, and Cynthia Weil accept the BMI Icon award at the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards...
Cynthia Weil, Grammy winning ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling’ lyricist who teamed with husband Barry Mann, dead at 82
Wisconsin DNR issues orange air quality advisory for sensitive groups
DNR issues Orange Advisory for Ozone for several counties Friday
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday,...
Justice Department says it won’t charge Pence over handling of classified documents
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Deal approved, Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office Friday evening