Chippewa Valley cyclists kick of bike week with a party

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For all you bikers out there it is almost the week of celebrating you because Wisconsin Bike Week starts on Saturday, June 3 and bike advocates will be gathering to celebrate.

Friday at Haymarket Plaza bikers will be coming together for a Bike Week Kickoff Party from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. At the party, there will be live music, awards from Bike Chippewa Valley, and safety and maintenance bike checks. The Executive Director of Valley Girls Cycling Club said Wisconsin Bike Week is all about connecting with other cyclists.

“Bike week is put on by the Wisconsin Bike Fed, which is a nonprofit organization, and this week brings together clubs, coalitions, bike shops to all do different activities in their community,” Sarah Mount said. “Whether it’s bike rides, watching movies, riding their bikes from breweries to breweries.”

Mount said she has found biking to be empowering. As for the Valley Girls Cycling Club, she said they focus on the social and mental health benefits of biking and she encouraged others to join.

To look at bike routes in the Chippewa Valley click here.

