DNR issues Orange Advisory for Ozone for several counties Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin DNR is issuing an Orange Advisory for Ozone Friday, June 2 - 10:00 am CDT until Friday, June 2 - 11:00 pm CDT for several Wis. counties.

The counties affected include: Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood

A media release from the DNR states, “The air quality index is expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups level. People with lung ailments (such as asthma), heart disease, children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.”

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site, according to the media release.

