DNR issues Orange Advisory for Ozone for several counties Friday

Wisconsin DNR issues orange air quality advisory for sensitive groups
Wisconsin DNR issues orange air quality advisory for sensitive groups(Daniel Gomez)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin DNR is issuing an Orange Advisory for Ozone Friday, June 2 - 10:00 am CDT until Friday, June 2 - 11:00 pm CDT for several Wis. counties.

The counties affected include: Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oconto, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood

A media release from the DNR states, “The air quality index is expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups level. People with lung ailments (such as asthma), heart disease, children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.”

Details about this advisory are available on the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring Data site, according to the media release.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Herman
Man in custody after search in the Town of Lafayette
Diane Babbin collects her $1 million prize with her family on May 24.
‘Less worries’: Single mom wins $1 million after trip to store to buy thermometer for sick son
structure fire at La Crosse Milling
2 people hurt after structure fire at La Crosse Milling
Carl Amos, 81, is recovering after he was attacked by hundreds of bees on every part of his...
Man, 81, stung by more than 200 bees in 3-hour attack
Ambulance
1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Kathy L. Nelson
ECPD seeking the public’s help finding 68-year-old woman
Bikers gathered in Haymarket Plaza for a Wisconsin Bike Week Kickoff Party.
Chippewa Valley cyclists kickoff bike week with a party
Bike Week (3)
Bike Week (2)