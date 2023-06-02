Dog Bite: Health Department Needs Your Help Finding a Dog

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (EAU CLAIRE CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEASE) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is asking for your help to find a dog that bit a woman, Wednesday, May 31st, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m. The bite occurred on the 3500 block of Seymour Road, north of the Bluff Crest Mobile Home Court.

The dog was described as a medium sized dog, stocky build, and black or dark brown in color.

We need to find this dog to determine its health and rabies status. If we don’t find this dog, it could bite again, and the bite victim may need to have a series of expensive injections to prevent rabies.

If anyone has information about this dog, they should contact the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.

For more information about rabies exposures and what to do if you are bitten by an animal, visit our website:rabies.echealthdepartment.org.

