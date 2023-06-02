EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents the musical, “Something Rotten!”

It runs June 8-11 at Pablo Center.

Two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway. Hailed by Time Out New York as “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years”.

Tickets start at $25 plus taxes and fees.

Youth 12 and under are $12 plus taxes and fees.

Youth 13 and above and students are $15 plus taxes and fees.

Seniors are $22 plus taxes and fees.

