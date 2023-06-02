Eau Claire County officials warn of heat-related illness

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the official start of Summer weeks away, it is important to remember that the heat can get to the best of us.

Eau Claire County Emergency Management officials said the community should be aware of two serious heat-related illnesses.

“Heat exhaustion, heat stroke. Some of the big things are dehydration, obviously. Excessive sweating is usually a big issue. It’s really bad, obviously, if you lose consciousness,” said Tyler Esh.

Here’s a post from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department:

According to this post, signs of heat stroke include a strong rapid pulse, body temperature exceeding 103 degrees, even a lack of sweat. Heat stokes require emergency medical attention.

Outside workers like Zach Kerckove, who does groundskeeping for UW-Eau Claire’s campus, run the risk of getting sick from the heat.

“We’re outside all the time and it’s super hot out and humid,” said Kerckhove.

He experienced heat exhaustion, something that does not need emergency care but as Kerckhove will tell you, still no joke.

“I like woke up one day, the day after, and I just couldn’t get out of bed. I had sun burns every where. It was pretty rough,” said Kerckhove.

He did see a doctor and was prescribed medication and sun screen. He offered this advice for those working outside.

“The biggest thing is water, and taking little shade breaks. You can’t be in the sun the whole time. Just take care of yourself. You’re not there to dedicate your whole body to your job,” said Kerckhove.

And for those like Sean Hartnett who are outside just for fun.

“It’s the double edge sword of Wisconsin. We complain about the cold all year long, but when we have the heat, we have to take precautions. If you prefer, you could pick some shadier routes,” Hartnett.

Tyler Esh said June 7th is Wisconsin Heat Awareness Day.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.