ECPD seeking the public’s help finding 68-year-old woman

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 68-year-old Kathy L. Nelson.

A media release from the Eau Claire Police Department states, “Kathy was last seen on the morning of 05/24/2023 at about 9:00AM. She was walking in the area of 900 S. Farwell St. Kathy indicated she did not intend to return to her apartment. Kathy left her cell phone at the apartment and has not been in contact with family. Her family and law enforcement are concerned for her safety.”

According to the media release, Nelson was last seen wearing a black coat, dark pants, a blue sweatshirt and a blue bandana. Residents in the Wilson Park neighborhood are asked to check for camera footage of Nelson around the time she was last seen.

The media release says at this time there is no suspicion of foul play or threat to the public.

If you have any information about Nelson, you are asked to contact an investigator at 715-839-6280.

