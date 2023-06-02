Joint Finance Committee approves UW-Stout’s Heritage Hall renovation project

UW-Stout's Heritage Hall renovation project
UW-Stout's Heritage Hall renovation project(COURTESY: UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-STOUT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chancellor Katherine Frank is issuing a statement in a media release in reaction to the state Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee approval of funding for UW-Stout’s Heritage Hall.

The media release is available on UW-Stout’s website, HERE.

Additional information about the renovation project is available on UW-Stout’s website, HERE.

