Menomonie man accused of showing knife, threatening couple in Walmart parking lot sentenced

Tanner Marion
Tanner Marion(COURTESY: DUNN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie, Wis. man accused of showing a knife and threatening a couple in the Menomonie Walmart parking lot is sentenced.

Court records show 23-year-old Tanner Marion plead no contest on June 1, 2023, to entry into locked vehicle. Court records also show Marion plead no contest on June 1, 2023, to battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer probation.

Marion is given the sentence of six months jail time concurrent to any other sentence currently serving, and three years probation.

The charge of disorderly conduct is dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint, at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, the Menomonie Police Department received a call that a man was threatening someone with a knife in the Menomonie Walmart parking lot. Dispatch contacted Walmart and placed them on a lock down until the situation was resolved.

When officers got there, a couple told officers that Marion had knocked on their window and threatened them with a knife. Police found Marion and another man in a car in the parking lot. Law enforcement ordered the two men out of the car and found drug paraphernalia in the car and in the trash outside the Walmart grocery entrance.

