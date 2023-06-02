Milwaukee school bus engulfed in flames after driver safely evacuates 37 students

Video shows a school bus on fire in Milwaukee.
Video shows a school bus on fire in Milwaukee.(TMJ4)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A school bus driver in Milwaukee safely evacuated 37 students from her bus just before it became engulfed in flames.

The bus was just blocks from their destination at the Milwaukee Academy of Science Wednesday morning when Imunek Williams smelled something burning, WISN-TV reported.

Williams had been driving the bus for two hours by then, and had kindergartners to high schoolers onboard. She initially thought the smell was coming from another vehicle.“

But then as I started to drive more, the smell and the smoke started to get thicker,” she told the television station for a story Thursday.

“I just told the kids, ‘let’s get off,’” Williams said. “I evacuated the bus, made sure everyone was off, and made them line up against a gate. And as soon as we stepped off the bus, I turned around and the bus was just — in flames.”

Firefighters put out the blaze and Williams, who is due to give birth in August, was taken to a hospital as a precaution. What caused the bus to catch fire is being investigated.

“It just feels good that I was able to get them off and no one was hurt,” she said. “That’s just my biggest concern because if it was my kid on the bus, I would want the bus driver to do the exact same thing.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Herman
Man in custody after search in the Town of Lafayette
Diane Babbin collects her $1 million prize with her family on May 24.
‘Less worries’: Single mom wins $1 million after trip to store to buy thermometer for sick son
structure fire at La Crosse Milling
2 people hurt after structure fire at La Crosse Milling
Ambulance
1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Workers picketing at construction sites
Workers picketing at construction sites

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (6/2/23)
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Dog Bite: Health Department Needs Your Help Finding a Dog
Tanner Marion
Menomonie man accused of showing knife, threatening couple in Walmart parking lot sentenced
Josh Kaul
Attorney General Kaul Announces $102.5 Million Settlement with Suboxone Maker for Alleged Illegal Monopoly Tactics