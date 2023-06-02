SportScene 13 for Thursday, June 1st

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple prep softball teams look to punch their tickets to the WIAA state tournament.

Matchups include Fall Creek against Grantsburg, Blair-Taylor against Stratford, McDonell against Northwood/Solon Springs, and Rice Lake against New London.

Plus, prep baseball regional matchups continue for division one, including Chippewa Falls against D.C. Everest, and Eau Claire North against Hudson.

Also, tons of prep girls soccer teams face off in regional semifinals action, including Spooner facing Regis/McDonell, Arcadia/Independence battling Barron/Cumberland, Osceola taking on St. Croix Central, Altoona/Fall Creek facing off with Amery, Hayward duking it out with Rice Lake, and Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T facing McFarland.

In addition, the Eau Claire Memorial golf team readies themselves for another run at the team state title.

Additionally, many local prep boys tennis players head to Madison for the state tournament.

Finally, the Express look for their first win of the season against Willmar.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.