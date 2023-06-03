One more hot day before seasonable temperatures return this week

An upper level ridge of high pressure over the region kept us with persistent weather today as temperatures warmed into the upper 80s and low 90s again under plenty of sunshine. The quiet weather sticks around tonight as mainly clear skies prevail with light east and northeast winds. This will set us up nicely to view the full June Strawberry Moon, which will reach its peak intensity at 10:42pm. Overnight lows will fall into the low and mid-60s. If you have outdoor plans tomorrow, prepare for another unseasonably warm day as upper ridging remains in place across the Central United States. Afternoon highs look to reach up around 90 in the Chippewa Valley with mainly sunny skies in store and dew points sitting more so on the comfortable side in the 50s.

Plenty of sunshine Sunday with temperatures remaining hot (WEAU)

Clouds will then start to work in from the north later tomorrow night as a cold front begins to drop out of Canada to the south. There are still some differences on the timing of this boundary, but the latest forecast guidance seems to favor it moving through Monday morning sometime with scattered showers and storms developing ahead of the front. Given the weak nature of the cold front and Western Wisconsin staying under the eastern periphery of the upper ridge, we are still likely to warm above normal in the mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds to kick off the first full week of June. Surface high pressure will be slowly moving out of Central Canada towards the middle of this week, leading to the return of dry weather with more intervals of clouds and sunshine. Meanwhile, a large upper low spinning over the northeastern states will start to have an influence on our temperatures as it nudges the ridge a bit more to the west. As a result, we can expect the return of seasonable air as highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. Our next small chance for precipitation looks to come on Friday as a cold front builds in from the northwest. We could see a few more showers and storms linger into Saturday as an upper level shortwave trough traverses the state.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.