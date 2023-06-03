“Ridin’ for a Reason” Fundraiser Raises $219,000 for Women with Breast Cancer

Chippewa Falls, Wis. (WEAU) - “Ridin’ for a Reason” is a fundraiser that raises money and awareness for women with breast cancer.

Marshfield Clinic Health made the first mobile mammography unit that drives around Wisconsin with over 300 motorcyclists in an attempt to reach and screen women living in rural areas, for breast cancer.

The motorcyclists help sponsor the event by donating thousands of dollars to the cause, while also riding around Wisconsin alongside the mobile mammography unit to raise awareness.

Matt Schneider, Communications Manager for Marshfield Clinic said that the unit helps to reach women in rural areas.

“This unit is all about creating access. And so, we’ve gone to church parking lots, we’ve gone to gas stations, we’ve gone out into farm fields. We’ve provided screening to migrant farmers, (women who work in the farms). We also go to the plain community, (so Amish and Mennonite), they need screening too,” Schneider said.

This event has been held annually for the last 16 years, and Schneider said they do not plan to stop anytime soon.

The creator of the event, Angela Biggs-Thomas started the event and fundraiser because of how important it is to detect early signs of breast cancer, especially in women living in rural areas, which is where the mammography unit comes into play.

This big unit goes all around Wisconsin, screening women for breast cancer, paid for by the fundraiser.

So far this year, the mobile mammography unit screened over 7,000 patients for breast cancer, with 45 cases testing positive. $219,000 has been raised in support.

