SportScene 13 for Friday, June 2nd
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On a hot and rainy day, Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse was packed for day one of the WIAA State Track and Field Championships.
Plus, the McDonell/Regis boys golf team readies for their first ever team state appearance in program history.
Also, Eau Claire North battles Hudson in a prep girls soccer regional final.
Finally, the Express look to stay in the win column against the Mud Puppies.
