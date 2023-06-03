Summer-like heat sticks around through this first weekend of June before a cool down arrives

Sunshine mixed with clouds today as daytime heating led to pop-up showers and storms developing again this afternoon. This time around, the precipitation coverage was greater with doppler radar estimates between a half inch to two inches or more of rainfall for locations that did see it. Any showers and storms will begin to diminish with skies turning mostly clear tonight as temperatures cool into the low and mid-60s. A mainly dry forecast is expected as we head through the weekend with an upper-level ridge of high pressure remaining dominant over the Upper Midwest. While a spotty shower or storm can’t be ruled out tomorrow afternoon, most places should stay dry with plenty of sunshine as highs climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s. In fact, Eau Claire will be in record territory as the existing record is 93, set back in 1963; our forecast high is 92. Sunday will bring more sunshine across the area as we reach up around 90 once more.

A ridge of high pressure sticks around with sunshine and hot temperatures Saturday (WEAU)

Changes will then arrive on Monday as an upper trough begins to carve out over the northeastern states with a surface cold front expected to drop out of Canada to the south. As the boundary passes through Wisconsin, it appears that we’ll have low end chances for scattered showers and storms with a mix of sun and clouds. Cooler air will start to filter in, leading to slightly cooler temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. By Tuesday, the eastern trough will begin to shove our upper ridge a little more to the west, marking the end of our summer-like heatwave as the hottest air moves out of the local area. Meanwhile, high pressure will be building southward over the Hudson Bay with more sunshine expected as temperatures drop closer to average in the upper 70s to around 80. Quiet weather looks to stick around as we wrap up the first full week of June with sunny conditions. Our coolest day appears to be Wednesday with highs in the seasonable 70s, before we start to warm back into the 80s Thursday and Friday. The nights will also be impacted as lows dip into the 50s, instead of the 60s like we’ve seen the past few days.

