Eau Claire’s Annual Doll and Pet Parade is going on their 76th year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire’s doll and pet parade is a fun, free event, open to the entire community.

Those who marched in the parade were encouraged to dress in costume and bring any of their toys, pets, or friends to walk a short distance from the Owen Park tennis courts, down the bike path, and to the Sarge Boyd Band Shell.

All the children who participated in the event received prizes. Not to mention, children had the chance to enter a raffle where one lucky girl and boy each gained a brand new bike!

This event has been going strong since 1947, and people and animals of all ages are always welcome to attend, no matter what type of pet you own.

The theme of this year’s parade was “My Time to Shine” and the majority of the participants dressed in costume.

Eau Claire’s municipal band has been playing at the parade for years and have just made the decision to move their weekly, free concerts at Owen Park to Monday nights, starting tomorrow!

The Doll and Pet Parade is sponsored by the Clear Water Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire, a service organization dedicated to making an impact in the lives of children.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.